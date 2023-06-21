UrduPoint.com

NGOs Hope New Research Helps US Congress Fight Serious Cancer Drug Shortages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

NGOs Hope New Research Helps US Congress Fight Serious Cancer Drug Shortages

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Data gathered on the significant drug shortages oncology patients are facing in the United States hopefully can help the Biden administration and lawmakers in developing solutions to address the crisis, advocacy group leaders told Sputnik.

"Yes, there are major drug shortages happening in the US. In particular, cisplatin and carboplatin are in short supply," American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO) CEO Ruth Hoffman said.

She also noted that these drugs are used to treat adult cancer patients, who have alternate treatment protocols designed to try to accommodate the drug shortage.

Hoffman emphasized that the ACCO, along with its partners from the Alliance for Childhood Cancer (ACC) and other organizations, are holding a survey to highlight the impact of the shortage on pediatric patients.

Out of 170 families that responded to the questions so far, almost half indicated that a drug required for treating their child's cancer experienced a shortage or was unavailable during the course of treatment, she said.

"Some families indicated that they experienced a shortage of vincristine. Approximately 27% of respondents indicated that their child experienced a treatment delay due to the unavailability of a drug during the course of treatment," Hoffman added.

Co-chair of the Alliance for Childhood Cancer Sarah Milberg told Sputnik that the survey's organizers plan to bring its results to the US authorities.

"Our hope is to use this information to work with policymakers in Congress and the Administration on solutions to address cancer drug shortages," Milberg said.

American Cancer Society (ACS) and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) CEO Karen Knudsen said in a statement provided to Sputnik that chemotherapy drugs used to treat cancer have returned to the list of top-five drug classes affected by the shortage.

"The shortage of certain cancer drugs has become a serious and life-threatening issue for cancer patients across the country," Knudsen said, adding that some medications do not have an effective alternative.

This situation could lead to delays in treatment and worse outcomes in curing a number of cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer and leukemia, she warned.

Knudsen called on US Congress to find out long-term solutions of the issue. She also urged the industry to cooperate with medical practitioners in identifying possible alternatives to ensure that cancer patients' treatments are not delayed.

Related Topics

Shortage Drugs Alliance Lead United States Turkish Lira Congress Breast Cancer Cancer From Industry

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

31 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

31 minutes ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

31 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

31 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

38 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.