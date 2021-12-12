NGOs Likely to Advise US on Which Countries to Deem Democratic - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) There are strong indications that non-governmental organizations will compile recommendations for Washington on which countries can be deemed democratic and which not, to enable the United States to meddle with their interior affairs, Russian Security Council First Deputy Secretary Yury Averyanov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Non-governmental organizations are traditionally in the forefront of American geopolitical ventures including 'color revolutions,'" Averyanov said in an interview with the Russian newspaper.

"There are strong grounds for believing that exactly these organizations will provide the US authorities with recommendations regarding which countries to recognize as democratic and which not," Averyanov added.