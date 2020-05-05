UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGOs Report 150% Increase In Domestic Abuse In Russia Amid Lockdown - Ombudswoman

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

NGOs Report 150% Increase in Domestic Abuse in Russia Amid Lockdown - Ombudswoman

Russia sees a 150 percent increase in domestic abuse reports amid the coronavirus lockdown, ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik, citing non-governmental organizations' estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russia sees a 150 percent increase in domestic abuse reports amid the coronavirus lockdown, ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik, citing non-governmental organizations' estimates.

"In Russia, we use data provided by both journalists and NGOs. According to the NGOs, since April 10, the number of victims of violence and cases of domestic abuse has increased by 2.5 times. According to this data, 6,054 such reports were registered in March, while in April the number of reports exceeded 13,000," Moskalkova said.

According to the ombudswoman, other countries also see a rise in domestic violence.

Human rights activists say that the number of calls to their domestic abuse helplines has climbed by 30 percent in France and by more than 25 percent in China.

The Russian ombudswoman's office is also receiving such reports, but does not see a massive increase in them. Moskalkova suggested that a victim may be afraid to ask for help out of fear of being subjected to greater abuse from their partner if they find out.

She went on to note that victims of domestic abuse should be exempt from the coronavirus-induced obligation to have a digital pass to leave home, so they could report to police or go to special crisis centers.

Related Topics

Police Russia China France March April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian violations along LoC are increasing with ev ..

11 minutes ago

Kim Jong Un Awarded Russia's WWII Victory Annivers ..

11 minutes ago

Boeing Unveils First AI Drone Designed for Austral ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

11 minutes ago

No spitting, no fans: baseball restarts S. Korea's ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler says unification of armed forces enhance ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.