NGOs Report 150% Increase in Domestic Abuse in Russia Amid Lockdown - Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russia sees a 150 percent increase in domestic abuse reports amid the coronavirus lockdown, ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik, citing non-governmental organizations' estimates.

"In Russia, we use data provided by both journalists and NGOs. According to the NGOs, since April 10, the number of victims of violence and cases of domestic abuse has increased by 2.5 times. According to this data, 6,054 such reports were registered in March, while in April the number of reports exceeded 13,000," Moskalkova said.

According to the ombudswoman, other countries also see a rise in domestic violence.

Human rights activists say that the number of calls to their domestic abuse helplines has climbed by 30 percent in France and by more than 25 percent in China.

The Russian ombudswoman's office is also receiving such reports, but does not see a massive increase in them. Moskalkova suggested that a victim may be afraid to ask for help out of fear of being subjected to greater abuse from their partner if they find out.

She went on to note that victims of domestic abuse should be exempt from the coronavirus-induced obligation to have a digital pass to leave home, so they could report to police or go to special crisis centers.