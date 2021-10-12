UrduPoint.com

NGOs Urge Japan To Create Special Body To Protect Athletes From Abuse

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

The Japanese authorities should create an independent institution that would handle the safety of athletes from abuse during training, including child athletes, a group of six Japanese and international non-governmental organizations said on Tuesday

In a letter sent to the Japan sports Agency and the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NGOs said that Japan's current oversight authority is fractured and unable to ensure consistent and adequate government protocols for the protection of athletes from abuse, for example by coaches. The letter was signed by Athlete Save Japan, Human Rights Watch, Japan Judo Accident Victims Association, Japan Safe Sport Project, Kantokuga Okottewa Ikenai Taikai, and Unisocc.

"Japan at long last needs to set up a national independent body to address all allegations of athlete abuse," the letter read.

The organizations called for the establishment of a Japan Safe Sport Center where athletes can report abuse and access professional legal assistance. The proposed center would also have the authority to oversee how reports are handled to identify and de-certify abusive coaches.

"Japanese athletes have long faced a harsh reality that in order to compete, they must endure abuse and mistreatment. Japan can and should lead the global movement for reforms to protect children and athletes in sport," athletes rights lawyer and founder of the Japan Safe Sport Project, Shoichi Sugiyama, said.

In July, 2020, Human Rights Watch reported on systemic physical, sexual, and verbal abuse against child athletes in Japan, stemming from a corporal punishment system known as taibatsu. Since 1983, more than 100 Japanese athletes have died in judo training, according to the report.

