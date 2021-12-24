UrduPoint.com

NGOs Urge Thailand To Provide Aid To Refugees From Crisis-Hit Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:01 PM

NGOs Urge Thailand to Provide Aid to Refugees From Crisis-Hit Myanmar

Several humanitarian organizations on Friday urged the Thai government to adopt a set of measures to address the needs of refugees fleeing from neighboring Myanmar, which is rocked by hostilities between the country's military and rebel troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Several humanitarian organizations on Friday urged the Thai government to adopt a set of measures to address the needs of refugees fleeing from neighboring Myanmar, which is rocked by hostilities between the country's military and rebel troops.

Signatories to the appeal are Adventist Development and Relief Agency, Asylum Access Thailand, Coalition for the Rights of Refugees and Stateless Persons, COEER Foundation, Handicap International, International Rescue Committee, Jesuit Refugee Service, Right to Play, Ruammit Foundation-DARE Network, Save the Children, Pestalozzi Children's Foundation, Stateless Children Projection Project III, Terre des Hommes Germany, the Border Consortium, and WEAVE Foundation.

"We, the undersigned organisations, call on the Royal Thai Government to protect and assist thousands of people fleeing violence in Myanmar," the groups said in a joint statement.

The confrontation between ethnic minority separatists from the Karen National Union and forces of Myanmar's military junta, in power since the February 1 coup, broke out on December 15 after soldiers raided the country's Kayin State.

Clashes have so far displaced some 10,000 people in the area, with 3,900 of them crossing the Thai border, according to the NGOs. People are living in makeshift camps lacking adequate living conditions.

The groups also recalled that Thailand banned access to its territory to 1,000 refugees from Myanmar, including children. In this regard, the NGOs asked the Thai government to take a set of measures to improve the situation of asylum seekers, including non-prevention of crossings to Thailand, the provision of humanitarian aid under the five-point statement of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adopted in spring.

Other requests made by groups to the Thai government include a systematic screening tool at the common border and the opportunity for humanitarian organizations to conduct independent screening of refugees. Besides, the authorities should allow special agencies to access camping sites of asylum seekers and maintain them in livable conditions.

In addition, the statement urged Thailand to cooperate with ASEAN nations, of which it and Myanmar are members, to coordinate efforts to resolve the crisis in the southeastern Asian country.

Related Topics

Thailand Minority Germany Myanmar February December Border From Government Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

China to hold annual legislative two sessions of 2 ..

China to hold annual legislative two sessions of 2022 starting March 4 in Beijin ..

26 seconds ago
 Germany Slams Belarusian Top Court Ruling on Impri ..

Germany Slams Belarusian Top Court Ruling on Imprisonment of Opposition Leaders

33 seconds ago
 Scandinavian Nations' Accession to NATO Would Have ..

Scandinavian Nations' Accession to NATO Would Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

42 minutes ago
 Belarus Supreme Court Upholds Sentence for 2 Oppos ..

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds Sentence for 2 Opposition Activists

43 minutes ago
 PM's initiatives for highlighting Holy Prophet's s ..

PM's initiatives for highlighting Holy Prophet's sanctity issue must be acknowle ..

43 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan paid rich tribute to Jinnah

Governor Balochistan paid rich tribute to Jinnah

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.