Geneva, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :If the simmering conflict in Ukraine escalates, displacing millions, humanitarian groups would struggle to meet even a fraction of needs, a leading foreign aid organisation warned Wednesday.

"It would be so utterly insane to launch upon the world another cataclysmic war," Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), told journalists in Geneva via video.

Despite contingency planning, he said his organisation and others would be overwhelmed by the suffering, especially among some two million people -- most of them elderly -- living near the frontlines.

"We wouldn't even be able to meet a fraction of the needs that would be created," warned Egeland, following a week-long trip to eastern Ukraine.