UrduPoint.com

NGOs Won't Meet Needs If Ukraine Conflict Worsens

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 09:11 PM

NGOs won't meet needs if Ukraine conflict worsens

If the simmering conflict in Ukraine escalates, displacing millions, humanitarian groups would struggle to meet even a fraction of needs, a leading foreign aid organisation warned Wednesday

Geneva, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :If the simmering conflict in Ukraine escalates, displacing millions, humanitarian groups would struggle to meet even a fraction of needs, a leading foreign aid organisation warned Wednesday.

"It would be so utterly insane to launch upon the world another cataclysmic war," Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), told journalists in Geneva via video.

Despite contingency planning, he said his organisation and others would be overwhelmed by the suffering, especially among some two million people -- most of them elderly -- living near the frontlines.

"We wouldn't even be able to meet a fraction of the needs that would be created," warned Egeland, following a week-long trip to eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Geneva Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the Ultimate and M ..

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the Ultimate and Most Premium S Series Experienc ..

27 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab for fostering trade ties with Tash ..

Governor Punjab for fostering trade ties with Tashkent

1 minute ago
 Sindh Police to participate in Pakistan Day Parade ..

Sindh Police to participate in Pakistan Day Parade

1 minute ago
 Court again issues bailable warrants of Meesha Sha ..

Court again issues bailable warrants of Meesha Shafi in vilification case

1 minute ago
 Russia Urges OSCE Media Freedom Envoy to Take Hone ..

Russia Urges OSCE Media Freedom Envoy to Take Honest Position on RT DE, DW

1 minute ago
 Francois Beya, DR Congo's 'Mr Security' under susp ..

Francois Beya, DR Congo's 'Mr Security' under suspicion

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>