NHS England Confirms 744 New Deaths From COVID-19, Total Death Toll Tops 11,000 - Reports

The National Health Service (NHS) in England confirmed that 744 more people had died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11,000, according to the Sky News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The National Health Service (NHS) in England confirmed that 744 more people had died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11,000, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

Public Health Wales reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 403, while Northern Ireland's health authority reported 10 new coronavirus victims and 134 in total, the broadcaster said.

Earlier in the day, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the total death toll in the country had risen to 615, with 40 new fatalities registered over the past day.