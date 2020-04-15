UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHS England Confirms 744 New Deaths From COVID-19, Total Death Toll Tops 11,000 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

NHS England Confirms 744 New Deaths From COVID-19, Total Death Toll Tops 11,000 - Reports

The National Health Service (NHS) in England confirmed that 744 more people had died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11,000, according to the Sky News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The National Health Service (NHS) in England confirmed that 744 more people had died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11,000, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

Public Health Wales reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 403, while Northern Ireland's health authority reported 10 new coronavirus victims and 134 in total, the broadcaster said.

Earlier in the day, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the total death toll in the country had risen to 615, with 40 new fatalities registered over the past day.

Related Topics

Died Wales Ireland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran Grateful to Russia for Offer of Food Supplies ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Expert Notes Increasing In ..

8 minutes ago

ADCR directs for distribution of gunny bags

8 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

24 minutes ago

US-Taliban Meeting 'Understandable and Justified' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.