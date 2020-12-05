UrduPoint.com
NHS England Issues Call To Start Staffing COVID-19 Vaccination Points By Dec. 14 -Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Public health officials in England have called on general practitioners to begin staffing local COVID-19 vaccination centers by December 14, the Sky news broadcaster reports, citing a letter sent to doctors.

In the letter, which was sent to all clinics and Primary care leaders across the country, NHS England and NHS Improvement urged doctors to begin placing staff in local vaccination centers, the broadcaster said.

"It is crucial we start to activate local vaccination services to allow priority patient cohorts to start accessing the vaccine," the letter read, as quoted by the broadcaster on Friday evening.

The local vaccination points, which will operate alongside large-scale hospital hubs, are expected to deliver 975 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 per week, the broadcaster said.

As many as 50 hospital hubs are expected to start vaccinating high priority groups in England from Tuesday, the broadcaster said.

The United Kingdom this past Wednesday granted emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

Ministers have said that they are confident as many as 800,000 doses of the US-German vaccine will arrive by next week.

