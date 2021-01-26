NHS England Stretched But Giving Care, Ventilators to All COVID-19 Patients In Need - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United Kingdom linked to the discovery of a new variant of the disease has stretched the National Health Service (NHS) in an "extreme way," although the state health provider is currently able to provide intensive care treatment and ventilators to all those in need, CEO Simon Stevens said on Tuesday.

"Everybody is getting intensive care and ventilators who clinicians think would benefit, but let's not disguise the fact that this is obviously stretching the system in an extreme way," Stevens told a parliamentary committee meeting.

According to NHS data, the number of COVID-19 inpatients in England has doubled to 33,000 since Christmas, and Stevens said that almost a quarter of those hospitalized were under the age of 55.

"In terms of the figures, about a quarter of hospital admissions for COVID are for people aged under 55 and about half of inpatient bed days for coronavirus patients relate to patients under the age of 65," the NHS England CEO said.

The UK has experienced a spike in new COVID-19 cases and deaths following the emergence of a new highly infectious COVID-19 variant in southeast England this past December. The discovery of the new strain prompted the UK government to implement a nationwide lockdown in England in early January.

The Department of Health and Social Care registered 22,195 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day rise in 2021 to date.