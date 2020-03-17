NHS England Urges Hospitals to Cancel Non-Urgent Surgeries For 3 Months Amid COVID-19

Hospitals in England should cancel all non-urgent medical procedures for three months starting from April 15 to ensure that the National Health Service (NHS) can cope with an expected rise in patients who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Hospitals in England should cancel all non-urgent medical procedures for three months starting from April 15 to ensure that the National Health Service (NHS) can cope with an expected rise in patients who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said on Tuesday.

"Assume that you will need to postpone all non-urgent elective operations from 15 April at the latest, for a period of at least three months. However you also have full local discretion to wind down elective activity over the next 30 days as you see best, so as to free up staff for refresher training, beds for Covid-19 patients, and theatres/recovery facilities for adaptation work," Stevens said in a letter that was circulated among UK media outlets.

Stevens stated that at least 30,000 beds would be required for patients who may test positive for COVID-19.

"The operational aim is to expand critical care capacity to the maximum; free up 30,000 (or more) of the English NHS's 100,000 general and acute beds," he wrote.

According to The Independent newspaper, Stevens stated that individuals requiring cancer treatment and all emergency operations would not be affected by the cancellations.

Stevens also said that emergency legislation will be discussed in the House of Commons this week that will facilitate the discharge of patients that can return home but are still awaiting an assessment of their social care eligibility, the newspaper reported.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday recorded its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus disease outbreak. As of 09:00 GMT, the UK has now confirmed 1,950 cases of COVID-19 in the country, an increase of 407 in the previous 24 hours.