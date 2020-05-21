NHS Staff First to Receive COVID-19 Antibody Tests as UK Reports 338 New Deaths - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Health care workers of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) will be the first to receive coronavirus antibody tests after the government struck a deal with the Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, citing the UK prime minister's official spokesperson, "the tests will be free for people who need them.

"

"NHS and care workers will be prioritized for the tests," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The Swiss-made COVID-19 antibody blood tests have been approved by Public Health England as "highly specific," and 100 percent accurate.

The UK government has reported 338 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 36,042.

The country's case total now stands at 250,908, according to the official dashboard.