MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Nicaragua approved Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"RDIF ... announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua," the fund said in a press release.

"Nicaragua is already using Sputnik V vaccine to protect the population. Emergency use authorization of Sputnik Light will help increase the range of anti-COVID tools of the country and advance with the vaccination campaign," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.