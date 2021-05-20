Nicaragua Approved Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Against COVID-19 - RDIF
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Nicaragua approved Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.
"RDIF ... announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua," the fund said in a press release.
"Nicaragua is already using Sputnik V vaccine to protect the population. Emergency use authorization of Sputnik Light will help increase the range of anti-COVID tools of the country and advance with the vaccination campaign," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.