UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaragua Approved Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Against COVID-19 - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nicaragua Approved Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Against COVID-19 - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Nicaragua approved Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"RDIF ... announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua," the fund said in a press release.

"Nicaragua is already using Sputnik V vaccine to protect the population. Emergency use authorization of Sputnik Light will help increase the range of anti-COVID tools of the country and advance with the vaccination campaign," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

4 minutes ago

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

18 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

26 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

33 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

33 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.