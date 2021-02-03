UrduPoint.com
Nicaragua Authorizes Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - RDIF

The Nicaraguan Health Ministry registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told the Sky News broadcaster Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Nicaraguan Health Ministry registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told the Sky news broadcaster Wednesday.

Nicaragua became the 18th country in the world to approve Sputnik V.

More Stories From World

