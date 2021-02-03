(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Nicaraguan Health Ministry registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told the Sky news broadcaster Wednesday.

Nicaragua became the 18th country in the world to approve Sputnik V.