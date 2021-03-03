UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaragua Begins Inoculation Of Population With Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Nicaragua Begins Inoculation of Population With Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Nicaragua has started inoculating the population with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prensa reported.

It said that at the Cruz Azul Hospital in Managua, 62-year-old Marco Antonio Araus from Masaya - a patient with chronic renal failure and hypertension on hemodialysis therapy - became the first Nicaraguan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The start of voluntary vaccination of citizens was announced Tuesday by Vice President Rosario Murillo, but the Ministry of Health has not yet submitted an immunization plan and has not reported on the number of vaccines available.

Related Topics

Russia Azul Rosario Masaya Managua From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

7 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

8 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

9 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

8 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.