(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Nicaragua has started inoculating the population with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prensa reported.

It said that at the Cruz Azul Hospital in Managua, 62-year-old Marco Antonio Araus from Masaya - a patient with chronic renal failure and hypertension on hemodialysis therapy - became the first Nicaraguan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The start of voluntary vaccination of citizens was announced Tuesday by Vice President Rosario Murillo, but the Ministry of Health has not yet submitted an immunization plan and has not reported on the number of vaccines available.