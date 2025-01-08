Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs

(@FahadShabbir)

San José, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has shut down Save the Children International and 14 other NGOs in a mounting clampdown on rights and religious groups, according to decrees published Wednesday.

Ortega, a 79-year-old ex-guerrilla, has engaged in increasingly authoritarian practices since returning to power in 2007.

His government has closed more than 5,000 NGOs since 2018 in a crackdown on dissent following major anti-government protests that year which he claimed were an attempted US-backed coup.

Over 300 people were killed in the unrest.

Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo have gone after NGOs and the Catholic Church for what they see as their support for the protests.

The interior ministry claimed that UK-based Save the Children International, which operates in more than 100 countries, requested its own dissolution, along with a dozen other groups.

Save the Children's Latin America and Caribbean chapter declined to comment on the closure.

The government had already shut down the activities of the Canadian arm of Save the Children in August 2024.

