Nicaragua Closes Save The Children In New Clampdown On NGOs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 12:50 AM
San José, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has shut down Save the Children International and 14 other NGOs in a mounting clampdown on rights and religious groups, according to decrees published Wednesday.
Ortega, a 79-year-old ex-guerrilla who toppled a US-backed dictatorship in 1979 and then led the country for a decade, has shown increasingly authoritarian tendencies since returning to power in 2007.
His government has closed more than 5,000 NGOs since 2018 in a crackdown on dissent following major anti-government protests that year which he claimed were an attempted US-backed coup.
Over 300 people were killed in the unrest.
Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have gone after NGOs and the Catholic Church for what they see as their support for the protests.
The interior ministry claimed that UK-based Save the Children International, which operates in more than 100 countries, requested its own dissolution, along with a dozen other groups.
Save the Children's Latin America and Caribbean chapter declined to comment on the closure.
The government had already shut down the activities of the Canadian arm of Save the Children in August 2024.
It also expelled three bishops, including the head of Nicaragua's bishops' conference, last year.
Ortega was initially praised for championing a moderate line when he regained power in the country of seven million people.
But in recent years he has seized control of all branches of government and cracked down on anyone he sees as a threat to his rule.
Some 450 politicians, businesspeople, journalists, intellectuals, human rights activists and religious figures have been expelled from Nicaragua and stripped of their nationality since February 2023, accused of treason.
mis/cb/dw
Recent Stories
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political is ..
More Stories From World
-
At UN, Pakistan calls for representative governance in Syria to ensure country's unity, territorial ..5 minutes ago
-
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs5 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 1315 minutes ago
-
Meta ending fact-checks 'bad for democracy': Brazil45 minutes ago
-
Italian reporter jailed in Tehran returns to Italy55 minutes ago
-
Meta's 'Musk playbook' fans misinformation concerns55 minutes ago
-
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs56 minutes ago
-
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets56 minutes ago
-
Opponents decry Venezuela crackdown ahead of Maduro swearing-in56 minutes ago
-
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions2 hours ago
-
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes2 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 132 hours ago