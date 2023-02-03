Nicaragua Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Stalingrad Battle Victory

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo on Thursday congratulated the Russian people on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi troops in the Battle of Stalingrad, noting the heroism of Soviet soldiers.

"Eighty years after the legendary Battle of Stalingrad, which inspires all fighters of the world, we salute with respect and admiration the heroism of its (Soviet) people in those days and today. Not a step back, Stalingrad said, and now we pay tribute to the courage, confidence and will for victory of our formidable Soviet brothers, whose feat became part of history.

The nobility of their spirit forged the victory of the right cause," a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin signed by Ortega and his spouse Murillo read. The letter was circulated by Nicaraguan media.

On February 2, 1943, the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany and its allies in the Battle of Stalingrad, which became one of the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War in terms of scale, duration (200 days), and the number of participants. That battle fundamentally changed the course of the war and became a harbinger of the Red Army's victory over Nazis.