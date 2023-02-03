UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Congratulates Russians On 80th Anniversary Of Stalingrad Battle Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Nicaragua Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Stalingrad Battle Victory

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo on Thursday congratulated the Russian people on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi troops in the Battle of Stalingrad, noting the heroism of Soviet soldiers.

"Eighty years after the legendary Battle of Stalingrad, which inspires all fighters of the world, we salute with respect and admiration the heroism of its (Soviet) people in those days and today. Not a step back, Stalingrad said, and now we pay tribute to the courage, confidence and will for victory of our formidable Soviet brothers, whose feat became part of history.

The nobility of their spirit forged the victory of the right cause," a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin signed by Ortega and his spouse Murillo read. The letter was circulated by Nicaraguan media.

On February 2, 1943, the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany and its allies in the Battle of Stalingrad, which became one of the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War in terms of scale, duration (200 days), and the number of participants. That battle fundamentally changed the course of the war and became a harbinger of the Red Army's victory over Nazis.

Related Topics

World Army Russia Germany Rosario Vladimir Putin February Media All

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

31 minutes ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

2 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

2 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

2 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.