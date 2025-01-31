Open Menu

Nicaragua Congress Boosts Powers Of President, Wife

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Nicaragua Congress boosts powers of president, wife

San José, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Nicaragua's Congress on Thursday ratified a constitutional reform elevating strongman Daniel Ortega's wife to the post of "co-president" and giving the couple control of all state powers, the legislature announced.

Ortega, who is under Western sanctions for human rights abuses, had himself proposed the change, which also increases the Central American country's presidential term from five to six years.

The reform gives the co-presidents the power to coordinate all legislative, judicial, electoral and supervisory bodies, which were previously independent under the constitution.

The reform was "approved in its entirety," the National Assembly, controlled by Ortega's ruling FSLN party, announced on social media platform X.

Ortega, 79, has engaged in increasingly authoritarian practices, tightening control of all sectors of the state with the aid of his powerful wife Rosario Murillo in what critics describe as a nepotistic dictatorship.

The ex-guerrilla first served as president from 1985 to 1990 and returned to power in 2007. Nicaragua has jailed hundreds of opponents, real and perceived, since then.

Ortega's government has shut down more than 5,000 NGOs since 2018 mass protests in which the United Nations estimates more than 300 people died.

Thousands of Nicaraguans have fled into exile, and the regime is under US and EU sanctions. Most independent and opposition media now operate from abroad.

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

2 minutes ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

47 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

2 hours ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

2 hours ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

2 hours ago
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

2 hours ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

2 hours ago
 UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World