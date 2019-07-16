UrduPoint.com
Nicaragua Crackdown On Protests Requires US Sanctions On President Ortega - Rights Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Nicaragua Crackdown on Protests Requires US Sanctions on President Ortega - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Trump administration needs to expand economic sanctions against Nicaragua to target President Daniel Ortega and other senior officials implicated in a brutal repression of anti-government protesters that began more than a year ago, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Tuesday.

"President Ortega and other top officials in Nicaragua feel they can get away with committing egregious abuses without facing any consequences," Human Rights Watch Americas Director Jose Miguel Vivanco said in the release. "Additional US sanctions are key to increasing the pressure on Ortega's government to curb abuses and restore basic human rights guarantees in Nicaragua."

A crackdown on protests seeking Ortega's resignation began in April 2018, with more than 300 killed and more than 2,000 injured by the Nicaraguan National Police and heavily armed pro-government militias, according to Human Rights Watch.

The United States has previously sanctioned Vice President Rosario Murillo and National Police Chief Francisco Diaz, but additional sanctions on other senior officials are needed, the release said.

In December, Congress adopted the Nicaragua Human Rights and Anticorruption Act (NICA Act), which granted the US Treasury Department authority to impose targeted sanctions on current or former Nicaraguan officials, or people acting on behalf of the government, who are responsible for human rights abuses and corruption, according to the release.

The sanctions could include freezing assets held in the United States, forbidding entry to the country, and revoking US visas, the release said.

