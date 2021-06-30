UrduPoint.com
Nicaragua, Crimea To Sign Deal On Trade, Economic Cooperation

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Foreign Ministry of Nicaragua and the government of Russia's Crimea will sign an agreement on economic and trade cooperation on Wednesday, the Nicaraguan president's adviser Laureano Ortega Murillo said.

"We are going ... to work so that in the short term it will be possible to establish contacts with Nicaraguan companies, establish business ties and start trade between this region and our country," Ortega Murillo said after a meeting with a high-level delegation from Crimea, which is on a visit to the Central American nation.

The Crimean delegation is headed by Crimea's deputy prime minister Georgy Muradov.

Ortega Murillo, who advises the Nicaraguan government on investment, trade, and international cooperation, stated that bilateral cooperation with Russia can be strengthened through establishing direct trade relations with Crimea.

He also outlined the high level of development of the Crimean peninsula in such areas as agriculture, tourism, and renewable energy. According to the official, Crimea can become a new market for Nicaraguan products, such as coffee, cocoa, cigars, sugar, fish, shellfish, and crustaceans.

