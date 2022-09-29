Nicaragua Declares EU Ambassador Persona Non Grata - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Nicaragua has declared the EU ambassador to the country persona non grata and told her to leave, according to Nicaraguan media.

A foreign ministry official notified Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt verbally on Tuesday that she was no longer welcome in the Central American country, media cited multiple diplomatic sources as saying.

Neither the Nicaraguan foreign ministry nor the European Union's mission abroad has issued a statement confirming these reports.

Nicaragua is said to have accused the EU of "interference and disrespect" of its sovereignty after the EU demanded in the UN on Monday that Nicaragua "restore genuine democracy" and release political prisoners.