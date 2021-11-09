UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Election Results Should Be Discussed At OAS Level - Colombia President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Colombia calls on the Organization of American States (OAS) to discuss the results of the presidential elections in Nicaragua, Colombian President Ivan Duque said.

According to preliminary data, with more than 97 percent of the ballots counted, incumbent Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's ruling Sandinista Front is leading the November 7 election with over 75 percent of the vote.

"Given the results, actions against members of the opposition, we obviously cannot recognize the results of elections in Nicaragua," Duque said.

"The position has already been expressed by various countries that also do not recognize (these elections)... Such decisions should be transferred to the level of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States or the General Assembly (of OAS)," he said.

