Nicaragua Evacuates Over 3,000 Families Over Coming Eta Hurricane - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Nicaragua has evacuated more than 3,000 families from areas that are expected to be hit hardest by the approaching Eta hurricane, according to Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Previously, the Central American countries of Honduras, Salvador and Nicaragua declared an emergency over the coming storm.

Some areas of these countries are already flooded by heavy rains.

"We have already managed to evacuate over 3,000 families with the active, effective and also protective participation of our Nicaraguan armed forces," Murillo said, as quoted by El 19 Digital website.

Eta is now considered to be a category four hurricane per the Saffir-Simpson scale, meaning its sustained wind speed could reach 156 miles per hour, resulting in potentially serious damage.

