Nicaragua Excludes Political Prisoners From Mass Release

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Nicaragua excludes political prisoners from mass release

Political prisoners were excluded from almost 2,000 inmates released early by Nicaragua because of the coronavirus pandemic, activists said

Managua, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 )

The Interior Ministry said 1,700 people held in prisons across the country were let out and placed under house arrest supervised by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"In this way we fulfill our Christian commitment to promote family union, especially to also promote the social reintegration of people who have made mistakes in society," Vice President Rosario Murillo told reporters on Wednesday.

But none of 70 detainees that human rights organizations say have been detained for opposing the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega were released.

Lawyer Yonarqui Martinez posted on Twitter that "the entire prison population has the right to health and life; we demand equality, freedom." Martinez sued the Interior Ministry to implement measures and recommendations of international health and human rights organizations in prisons as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, called on governments to release "all those who are imprisoned without sufficient legal basis, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, including political prisoners and other crimes for having expressed critical or dissident opinions."The government has not given a precise figure as to how many people are in prison in Nicaragua.

