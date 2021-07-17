UrduPoint.com
Nicaragua Gets New Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Nicaragua Gets New Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Nicaraguan Health Minister Martha Reyes said on Friday that the South American country had received a new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus shots.

"It is very important for us, as it gives a boost to our vaccination campaign," she told reporters at an international airport in Managua.

Nicaragua is preparing to expand vaccine rollout to those aged 50 and above, as now the immunization focuses on those over 55. The Health Ministry gave its emergency use authorization to both Sputnik V and the one-dose Sputnik Light shot in an effort to speed up the immunization program.

More Stories From World

