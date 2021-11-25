UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Grants Entry To Russian, US Troops For Humanitarian Purposes

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Nicaraguan National Assembly approved on Wednesday the entry of ships, aircraft and military personnel for the provision of humanitarian aid from Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, Taiwan, the United States and Central American countries.

"Implementing practical humanitarian missions raises technical and professional qualifications of the Nicaraguan troops through the acquisition of new and modern doctrinal, scientific and technical knowledge," Raquel Dixon, the parliament's first secretary, said at a hearing.

The initiative was proposed by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and approved by a total of 73 members of the Assembly.

