Nicaragua Holds Talks With Russia On Sputnik V Vaccine Supply - Vice President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Nicaragua Holds Talks With Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine Supply - Vice President

Nicaragua is negotiating with Russia on the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, Nicaragua's vice president, Rosario Murillo, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Nicaragua is negotiating with Russia on the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, Nicaragua's vice president, Rosario Murillo, said on Thursday.

"We are making progress in negotiations with Russia, and with the relevant institutions, to ensure [vaccine] supplies in the near future," Murillo said on air during local tv channel Canal 4's broadcast.

On Wednesday, the Nicaraguan Health Ministry registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 and was registered by the Russian health ministry on August 11.

More Stories From World

