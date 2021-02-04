Nicaragua Holds Talks With Russia On Sputnik V Vaccine Supply - Vice President
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Nicaragua is negotiating with Russia on the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, Nicaragua's vice president, Rosario Murillo, said on Thursday.
"We are making progress in negotiations with Russia, and with the relevant institutions, to ensure [vaccine] supplies in the near future," Murillo said on air during local tv channel Canal 4's broadcast.
On Wednesday, the Nicaraguan Health Ministry registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.
Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 and was registered by the Russian health ministry on August 11.