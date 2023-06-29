Nicaragua Interested in Joining BRICS to Promote Multipolar World, Unity - Top Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Nicaragua is interested in joining BRICS because the bloc promotes a multipolar order and a stronger unity among developing nations, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

"Nicaragua has already expressed its interest in joining BRICS. It's logical because it's a new way, new world, where developing countries can have better unity and have better development, a better world, a multipolar world," Denis Moncada said.