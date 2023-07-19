Open Menu

Nicaragua Not Signs EU-CELAC Summit Declaration Over Ukraine Issue - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Nicaragua Not Signs EU-CELAC Summit Declaration Over Ukraine Issue - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Nicaragua neither approved nor signed a final declaration of the third summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), accusing the EU of violating democratic procedures due to its pressure on the Ukraine issue, the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said.

The third EU-CELAC Summit took place in Brussels from July 17-18. The EU failed to convince CELAC member states to directly condemn Russia's special military operation in the final declaration, but the document still expressed "deep concern on the ongoing war against Ukraine." The item caused dissatisfaction in Managua.

"The Nicaraguan government of national unity and reconciliation is informing our people and the international community that it neither signed, nor approved, nor supported what has been so pompously and falsely called .

.. the Consensus Declaration of the third EU-CELAC Summit. The European Union, as it usually happens, breached all procedures and mechanisms set by democratic institutes," the foreign ministry said in a statement circulated by Nicaraguan media.

The ministry also reiterated its "vocation for peace" in the statement.

The CELAC is an intergovernmental bloc. It was founded in 2010 to boost integration among Latin American and Caribbean countries and reduce the United States' influence on the region. The organization currently consists of 33 member states.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Managua United States July Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

1 hour ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

2 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

2 hours ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

2 hours ago
Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

2 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

3 hours ago

More Stories From World