Nicaragua opposition party leader 'killed by gunmen'

Managua, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Nicaraguan opposition party CxL Thursday denounced the killing by gunmen of one of its leaders in the northeast of the country.

"Three armed men came to kidnap the leader of Ciudadanos por la Libertad (Citizens for Freedom, CxL) Jose Lopez, 51, and kill him," the party said in a statement.

It said Lopez was killed Monday night in the town of Mulukuku, 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Managua.

His widow Tomasa Vargas said she suspected the attack was a "political crime."CxL is part of a group of Nicaraguan parties planning to come together in an opposition coalition to be launched next Tuesday ahead of the 2021 general elections.