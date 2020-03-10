UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaragua Political Crisis Forces Over 100,000 People To Seek Refuge Abroad - UNHCR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

Nicaragua Political Crisis Forces Over 100,000 People to Seek Refuge Abroad - UNHCR

Political and social instability in Nicaragua has forced more than 100,000 people to leave their country since the surge in violence in 2018, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Political and social instability in Nicaragua has forced more than 100,000 people to leave their country since the surge in violence in 2018, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Nearly two years after Nicaragua was plunged into a serious political and crisis, more than 100,000 people have fled reported persecution and human rights abuses in the country, seeking asylum abroad," Mantoo told reporters.

The spokesperson pointed out that an absence of a foreseeable resolution to the crisis in Nicaragua, the number of people fleeing the country - averaging 4,000 a month - will continue to increase.

Mantoo said some 77,000 Nicaraguans have fled to Costa Rica, 8,000 to Panama, nearly 4,000 to Mexico and 9,000 to various countries in Europe. An additional 5,100 Nicaraguans are hosted in other nations across the world.

In April 2018, anti-government protests erupted in Nicaragua over increased taxes and pension cuts. In December, media reported that 300 Nicaraguans have since been killed by the country's security forces and government-allied militias.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Europe Panama Costa Rica Mexico April December 2018 Media Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

1 minute ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured over Sudanese Prime Mi ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Emirates NBD Head Office

31 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida Mirza congrats Aisam, Aqeel on Davis Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Deforestation for coffee production ups malaria ri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.