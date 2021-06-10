Nicaragua Protests US Sanctions on 4 Officials

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Nicaraguan government has expressed protest in connection with the US decision to sanction four Nicaraguan nationals, including President Daniel Ortega's daughter.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Treasury announced the inclusion of the four individuals in its Specially Designated Nationals list.

The move came in response to a series of arrests of opposition politicians ahead of a presidential election in the Latin American nation.

"The government of Reconciliation and National Unity vigorously protests this repeated violation of international agreements," the government said in a statement, slamming the US' move as an interference in its internal affairs.

Washington has called on Managua to release opposition candidates who could have run for president in the election scheduled for November.