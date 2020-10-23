UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaragua Ratifies Proposal To Nominate FAO For Nobel Peace Prize - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:17 PM

Nicaragua Ratifies Proposal to Nominate FAO For Nobel Peace Prize - Reports

Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo has ratified a proposal to put forward the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a candidate for Nobel Peace Prize in 2021

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo has ratified a proposal to put forward the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a candidate for Nobel Peace prize in 2021.

"On the part of Nicaragua we proposed the FAO for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize because it deserves it, promoting food production for food security in the world is promoting peace, rights, prosperity," Murillo said on Thursday as cited by a media outlet with links to the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party.

The proposal was initially made during the sessions of the 36 FAO Regional Conference for Latin America, organized online by Nicaragua.

Murillo also noted the speech of FAO General Director Qu Dongyo at the closing of the Conference in which he described the summit as historic both for its digital format and for unprecedented participation of 33 member-states in Latin American region.

Related Topics

World United Nations Agriculture Rosario Media

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in kasur

3 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of MSML

3 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Production to Decline by 6.5% to 690B ..

7 minutes ago

2 killed in road accident in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Fire breaks out at Sindh Infectious Disease Hospit ..

7 minutes ago

21 candidates submit nomination papers from GBA-3

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.