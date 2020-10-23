Nicaragua Ratifies Proposal to Nominate FAO For Nobel Peace Prize - Reports

Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo has ratified a proposal to put forward the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a candidate for Nobel Peace Prize in 2021

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo has ratified a proposal to put forward the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a candidate for Nobel Peace prize in 2021.

"On the part of Nicaragua we proposed the FAO for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize because it deserves it, promoting food production for food security in the world is promoting peace, rights, prosperity," Murillo said on Thursday as cited by a media outlet with links to the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party.

The proposal was initially made during the sessions of the 36 FAO Regional Conference for Latin America, organized online by Nicaragua.

Murillo also noted the speech of FAO General Director Qu Dongyo at the closing of the Conference in which he described the summit as historic both for its digital format and for unprecedented participation of 33 member-states in Latin American region.