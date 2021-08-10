Nicaragua Recalling Ambassadors to Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Nicaragua's Foreign Ministry said it has summoned the heads of diplomatic missions in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Costa Rica for consultations after similar steps from these countries.

"The government of reconciliation and national unity is informing our people and the international community, which has recalled for consultations our representatives, ambassadors to the governments of Argentina... Colombia... Mexico... and Costa Rica.

.. in response, according to the Vienna Convention, to similar calls made by the aforementioned governments to their missions in Nicaragua," the ministry said in a statement posted by the Canal 4 tv channel on its blog.

The ministry explained that the reason for this step was "constant, disrespectful and undeserved accusations... interfering in our internal affairs on the part of the authorities of each of these countries on issues that concern only our people and our government."