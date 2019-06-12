UrduPoint.com
Nicaragua Releases 56 Prisoners Under New Amnesty Law - Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:33 AM

The Nicaraguan Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday that 56 jailed protesters, viewed as political prisoners by the country's opposition, had been released under a new amnesty law

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The Nicaraguan Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday that 56 jailed protesters, viewed as political prisoners by the country's opposition, had been released under a new amnesty law.

A political crisis rocked the Central American nation in April 2018 when people took to the streets to protest unpopular social security reforms announced by President Daniel Ortega. Despite the president canceling the reforms a few days later, protests continued, with people voicing their discontent with Ortega. As a result, hundreds of protesters were detained.

According to the ministry, all prisoners, who were placed in jail for participation in last year's protests, were handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

All those released have already been transferred to relatives.

In late March, Nicaragua agreed during a negotiation process with opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy to release all detained prisoners by June 18 as part of an agreement reached in order to keep the alliance engaged in a dialogue with the government.

Since March, the authorities released over a hundred prisoners.

The country's National Assembly on Saturday approved draft amnesty law for those involved in the protests. According to the resolution released by the assembly, the law will apply to all those who participated in the protests from April 18 last year until the document's entry into force. The draft legislation envisages the release of all prisoners detained in those cases, as well as annulment of their judicial histories.

In the meantime, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet also expressed her concern over the amnesty law, saying that the legislation might prevent the prosecution of those responsible for serious human rights violations during the protests.

