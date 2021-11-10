UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua, Russia Have Friendly Cooperation Ties - Nicaraguan Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:12 PM

Nicaragua, Russia Have Friendly Cooperation Ties - Nicaraguan Defense Minister

Nicaragua and Russia are bound by relations of friendship and cooperation, as well as bilateral interaction in the military-technical field based on the needs of the Central American nation, Nicaraguan Defense Minister Rosa Adelina Barahona Castro told Sputnik

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Nicaragua and Russia are bound by relations of friendship and cooperation, as well as bilateral interaction in the military-technical field based on the needs of the Central American nation, Nicaraguan Defense Minister Rosa Adelina Barahona Castro told Sputnik.

"We have relations of friendship and cooperation with Russia, which we are strengthening and expanding... The programs of interaction between the army of Nicaragua and Russia in the defense industry ... are based on the needs and realities of our country and the fact that all interaction should not generate public debt and should be aimed at the best use of military equipment of our army, which for the most part is of Russian origin," the minister said.

Cooperation with Russia allowed Nicaragua to get helicopters, vehicles, early warning systems on the coast to protect the population in case of natural disasters, she said, noting that both states have military exchange programs, allowing Nicaraguan soldiers to train in various Russian military centers.

Related Topics

Army Exchange Russia Vehicles Castro Barahona All Industry Best

Recent Stories

Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Belarusian Ambassador Not Returning to Poland in N ..

Belarusian Ambassador Not Returning to Poland in Near Future - Polish Diplomat

27 seconds ago
 PNCA to organize an art exhibition"Beauty Alt Atro ..

PNCA to organize an art exhibition"Beauty Alt Atrocite" on Nov 16

28 seconds ago
 Minsk Says 4 Kurdish Refugees Beaten by Polish Sec ..

Minsk Says 4 Kurdish Refugees Beaten by Polish Security Forces Stranded at Borde ..

30 seconds ago
 'Bedtime fail': Daughter interrupts N.Zealand PM's ..

'Bedtime fail': Daughter interrupts N.Zealand PM's livestream

32 seconds ago
 New Japan foreign minister as PM unveils post-elec ..

New Japan foreign minister as PM unveils post-election cabinet

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.