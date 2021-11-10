Nicaragua, Russia Have Friendly Cooperation Ties - Nicaraguan Defense Minister

Nicaragua and Russia are bound by relations of friendship and cooperation, as well as bilateral interaction in the military-technical field based on the needs of the Central American nation, Nicaraguan Defense Minister Rosa Adelina Barahona Castro told Sputnik

"We have relations of friendship and cooperation with Russia, which we are strengthening and expanding... The programs of interaction between the army of Nicaragua and Russia in the defense industry ... are based on the needs and realities of our country and the fact that all interaction should not generate public debt and should be aimed at the best use of military equipment of our army, which for the most part is of Russian origin," the minister said.

Cooperation with Russia allowed Nicaragua to get helicopters, vehicles, early warning systems on the coast to protect the population in case of natural disasters, she said, noting that both states have military exchange programs, allowing Nicaraguan soldiers to train in various Russian military centers.