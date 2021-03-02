Nicaragua Starting Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Tuesday - Vice President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Coronavirus vaccination is kicking off in Nicaragua on Tuesday after the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to the country.

"The government is ready to announce that tomorrow, March 2, we will start voluntary vaccination," Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo said in a Monday televised address.

According to Murillo, priority will be given to people with kidney failure, cancer and heart disease.

Last week, Nicaragua received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the Nicaraguan Health Ministry authorized the use of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

Murillo said in January that Nicaragua had received funds necessary to purchase 7.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which would be enough to immunize 3,727,000 citizens, or 55% of Nicaragua's population.

According to the vice president, Nicaragua was planning to acquire 7.4 million doses of four different COVID-19 vaccines (Sputnik V, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech) worth up to $90 million.