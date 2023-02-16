UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Strips Over 90 People Of Nationality Accused Of State Treason - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Nicaragua Strips Over 90 People of Nationality Accused of State Treason - Reports

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A Nicaraguan court has accused 94 people of state treason and stripped them of the country's citizenship, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Nicaraguan newspaper Confidencial, the list includes writers, a journalist, and a human rights activist.

The court also ordered that all property of the accused people be seized.

Last week, Nicaragua has released 222 political prisoners, including political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students, accused of threatening the sovereignty and independence of the state, inciting violence, and terrorism.

All of those people have been stripped of their rights. declared them traitors of the state, stripped them of their nationality, and sent them to the United States.

Washington welcomed the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last Thursday, adding that the release marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in Nicaragua and opens the door to further dialogue between the US and Nicaragua regarding "issues of concern."

Related Topics

Business Civil Society Independence United States Citizenship Media All Court

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

5 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

6 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

6 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

7 hours ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

7 hours ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.