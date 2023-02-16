Nicaragua Strips Over 90 People of Nationality Accused of State Treason - Reports

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A Nicaraguan court has accused 94 people of state treason and stripped them of the country's citizenship, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Nicaraguan newspaper Confidencial, the list includes writers, a journalist, and a human rights activist.

The court also ordered that all property of the accused people be seized.

Last week, Nicaragua has released 222 political prisoners, including political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students, accused of threatening the sovereignty and independence of the state, inciting violence, and terrorism.

All of those people have been stripped of their rights. declared them traitors of the state, stripped them of their nationality, and sent them to the United States.

Washington welcomed the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last Thursday, adding that the release marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in Nicaragua and opens the door to further dialogue between the US and Nicaragua regarding "issues of concern."