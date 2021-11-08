Nicaragua to Boost Cooperation With Russia After Elections - Foreign Minister

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Nicaragua plans to strengthen its relations with Russia after the Sunday elections, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

"Relations with Russia are very good, they are excellent, have been for a long time, and they continue to strengthen; we have thanked Russia for its support and cooperation on the issue of vaccination that continues to be carried out," Moncada said.

The foreign minister added that Nicaragua will continue to strengthen diplomatic relations with Russia.