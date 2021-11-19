UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Withdraws From Organization Of American States - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 10:20 PM

The Nicaraguan government denounced the charter of the Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) and terminated its membership, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said on Friday

"Today, Friday, November 19, at 8:00 a.m., we sent to the OAS Secretary General a letter denouncing the Charter of the OAS, the Organization of American States. We refuse to participate in this organization and terminate contacts with it," the minister said during a press conference broadcast by Canal 4.

Among the reasons for such a decision, Moncada mentioned interference by the OAS in the country's internal affairs, recalling the relevant declarations of the national and Central American parliaments of November 16. The minister also referred to the decisions of the country's Supreme Court and the High Electoral Council, requiring Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to denounce the OAS charter.

On Friday, the majority of participants of the 51st assembly of the OAS adopted a controversial resolution on Nicaragua. The document condemns the recent general election in the country, calling them "neither free nor fair," and advises the Permanent Council of the organization to analyze the situation before the end of November and take countermeasures.

On November 7, the president's ruling Sandinista Front gained a majority of votes in the election, where observers of the OAS were not admitted. The incumbent president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, won the election amid international accusations of political persecution of opposition candidates.

