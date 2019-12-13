Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Praises 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Russia

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Friday conveyed a message of greeting to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, praising the existing high level of cooperation and expressing hope that the trend would continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Friday conveyed a message of greeting to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, praising the existing high level of cooperation and expressing hope that the trend would continue.

"We would like to convey to you our heartfelt greetings from President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua and Vice President Rosario Murillo of Nicaragua. ... The seventy-fifth anniversary of our relations is a wonderful occasion for Nicaragua, for the government of Nicaragua, for the people of our country to thank Russia, the government and the people of that country for the excellent relations that we have had and continue to develop, for our friendship and solidarity," Moncada said.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister added that the development of bilateral relations was at a high level and that Nicaragua was looking forward to strengthening it further.

The top diplomats held talks in Moscow earlier in the day, having discussed bilateral ties and ways to step up cooperation on the global stage. After the meeting, Moncada and Lavrov adopted a joint statement, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Russia (then the Soviet Union) were established on December 12, 1944.

The Latin American country is seen as one of the priorities of Russian foreign policy in the Caribbean, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of the meeting. Moscow has also strongly condemned any forms of external interference and pressure against Nicaragua, which has been for years under US sanctions for alleged rights abuses and corruption.