UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A visit by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to Russia is in the works, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

"President Ortega is also pending a visit to Russia and we're hoping that he'll give us eventually a date when he can visit," Moncada said.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moncada accepted the official invitation to visit Russia.

Lavrov visited Nicaragua in April as part of his Latin American tour.