Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Says Will Go to Moscow 'As Soon As Possible'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that he will travel to Moscow as soon as possible to meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Depending on what activities we have, we will be going to Moscow again as soon as possible," Moncada said.

"Meeting with Minister Lavrov is always very interesting. We have a lot of mutual benefit and we exchange views together. The relations between Nicaragua and the Russian Federation are very solid, fraternal and full of solidarity in every moment under any circumstance."

In April, Lavrov said that Moncada accepted the official invitation to visit Russia.

Lavrov visited Nicaragua in April as part of his Latin American tour.