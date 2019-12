Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12-13, Hold Talks With Lavrov - Moscow

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada will visit Moscow on December 12-13 and hold talks with Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada will visit Moscow on December 12-13 and hold talks with Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The Nicaraguan foreign minister will be on a working visit to Moscow on December 12-13. He will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 13. A joint statement is to be adopted after the talks," Zakharova said at a briefing.