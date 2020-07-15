Nicaraguan Government Schedules General Elections for November 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Nicaraguan government has scheduled the country's general elections for November of next year, local media reported, adding that political parties would have extra time to register due to coronavirus-related delays.

According to the El 19 Digital media outlet, citing the country's Supreme Electoral Council, the nationwide vote would be held on November 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, political parties are given another five months to obtain the legal certificate necessary for participating in the elections.

Incumbent Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has been in power since 2007 after three failed attempts to win the presidency and his re-election in 2011.