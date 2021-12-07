Nicaraguan Government Thanks Russia for Support in Face of Sanctions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Nicaraguan government thanked Russian diplomats for consistent condemnation on the world stage of external pressure on independent states.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a meeting with a delegation from Nicaragua, at which he stressed the inadmissibility of outside pressure on independent states.

According to the diplomat, it destabilizes the internal situation and entails the emergence of new regional hotbeds of tension.

"We appreciate your decisive, clear, convincing statements. Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov always mentions Nicaragua, demanding respect for our country. This is the mentality of people who strengthen humane feelings around the world, demand respect for countries and peoples," Vice President Rosario Murillo said on the state tv Channel 4.