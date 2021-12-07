UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan Government Thanks Russia For Support In Face Of Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Nicaraguan Government Thanks Russia for Support in Face of Sanctions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Nicaraguan government thanked Russian diplomats for consistent condemnation on the world stage of external pressure on independent states.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a meeting with a delegation from Nicaragua, at which he stressed the inadmissibility of outside pressure on independent states.

According to the diplomat, it destabilizes the internal situation and entails the emergence of new regional hotbeds of tension.

"We appreciate your decisive, clear, convincing statements. Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov always mentions Nicaragua, demanding respect for our country. This is the mentality of people who strengthen humane feelings around the world, demand respect for countries and peoples," Vice President Rosario Murillo said on the state tv Channel 4.

Related Topics

World Condemnation Russia Rosario TV From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

9 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

8 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

8 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

8 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.