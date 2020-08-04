UrduPoint.com
Nicaraguan Gov't In Talks With Russia On Production Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 In Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 07:30 AM

Nicaraguan Gov't in Talks With Russia on Production of Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Country

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Nicaraguan government confirmed that it was in talks with Russia about the possible production of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Central American country.

"Other achievements are the meetings that our ambassador is holding there in the Russian Federation...

Alba Azucena Torres participates in virtual meetings in order to gain access not only to the vaccine itself, but also to the production of this vaccine here in Nicaragua," Vice President Rosario Murillo said.

The vaccine may be produced at the Latin American Biotechnology Institute Mechnikov, which is a subsidiary of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums.

