MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Nicaraguan Health Ministry has lifted the requirement for tourists to provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or PCR test to enter the country, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Monday.

"The health minister has announced that, at the direction of our Commander Daniel (Ortega), the sanitary requirements for travelers established as a result of the pandemic are canceled," Murillo told the Canal 13 broadcaster.

The decision will make visiting Nicaragua easier for both citizens and tourists, Murillo added.