UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan Gov't Rejects Work Of UN Human Rights Experts On Country - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Nicaraguan Gov't Rejects Work of UN Human Rights Experts on Country - Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Nicaraguan government will never accept the work of the group of human rights experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that is probing alleged abuses committed by the country's authorities, a Nicaraguan envoy said.

In late February, the group presented a report saying that the Nicaraguan government had committed "widespread and systematic" human rights abuses, ranging from persecution on political grounds to murder and sexual violence.

"The government of national reconciliation and unity officially says at this forum that our republic has never accepted and will never accept a one-sided, biased appointment of the group of experts on Nicaragua imposed by this organization to prepare a report on human rights in our country," Nicaragua's representative said at the interactive dialogue of the UNHRC.

 

The Nicaraguan official added that the group's report was based on the opinions of the opposition and distorted facts, while not containing the information on the progress the government had made as regards basic human rights including education, healthcare, women's rights.

The group of human rights experts on Nicaragua was established in March 2022 with a one-year mandate to look into potential violation of human rights in the country.

For many years, Nicaragua under President Daniel Ortega has been criticized by Western countries for violations of human rights and the oppression of political opposition. Ortega is currently serving his fourth term as the country's president.

The Nicaraguan leader has denied that peaceful protests and human rights in the country had ever been attacked, once calling accusations against the government a "campaign of lies."

Related Topics

Murder United Nations Education Progress February March Women From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

9 hours ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

12 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.