MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Nicaraguan government will never accept the work of the group of human rights experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that is probing alleged abuses committed by the country's authorities, a Nicaraguan envoy said.

In late February, the group presented a report saying that the Nicaraguan government had committed "widespread and systematic" human rights abuses, ranging from persecution on political grounds to murder and sexual violence.

"The government of national reconciliation and unity officially says at this forum that our republic has never accepted and will never accept a one-sided, biased appointment of the group of experts on Nicaragua imposed by this organization to prepare a report on human rights in our country," Nicaragua's representative said at the interactive dialogue of the UNHRC.

The Nicaraguan official added that the group's report was based on the opinions of the opposition and distorted facts, while not containing the information on the progress the government had made as regards basic human rights including education, healthcare, women's rights.

The group of human rights experts on Nicaragua was established in March 2022 with a one-year mandate to look into potential violation of human rights in the country.

For many years, Nicaragua under President Daniel Ortega has been criticized by Western countries for violations of human rights and the oppression of political opposition. Ortega is currently serving his fourth term as the country's president.

The Nicaraguan leader has denied that peaceful protests and human rights in the country had ever been attacked, once calling accusations against the government a "campaign of lies."