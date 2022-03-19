UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan Lawmakers Call For Int'l Investigation Of US Biological Labs In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United Nations and Europe should investigate US activities related to a network of biological laboratories in Ukraine, two Nicaraguan Assembly lawmakers told Sputnik.

"It is not only the United States who is has the obligation and responsibility to provide an explanation. The UN and Europe have a duty to take action on this issue rather than turn a blind eye. This discovery (of US biolabs in Ukraine) confirms Russian discourse and gives grounds for its position. The time is right to clear things up, because the world needs a peaceful life without threats," Adolfo Pastran, a member of the left-wing Sandinista National Liberation Front party, said.

Pastran said that the situation with potential biohazards being developed by the US in Ukraine is serious enough to be a subject of concern for the entire international community.

"It is inadmissible that labs for biological weapon experiments be created today in order to influence other countries in pursuit of political hegemony, and in the case of the US in an attempt to control the world," Pastran added.

Another Sandinista National Liberation Front lawmaker, Carlos Emilio Lopez, said that the facts unearthed by Russia about the existence of potentially hazardous US biolabs in Ukraine must be investigated by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council.

"(The former president of the UN General Assembly, Nicaraguan Miguel d'Escoto Brockmann) was insisting that the UN take decisive actions against the United States, which behaves like a universal judge, but no one was taking the action. The Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the Hague Court are part of the UN, but never contradicted the US ... all these structures must take action against the US and demand compensation for damage to peoples and countries," Lopez said.

On March 7, the Russian defense ministry said that the Russian armed forces had found 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine supervised by the US Department of Defense and possibly involved in the production of biological weapons. On March 8, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate that the US was working with Ukraine to protect biological laboratories located there as the Russian military "may be seeking to gain control" of these facilities during Moscow's special military operation.

On Friday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said that the UN had neither the mandate nor the technical capabilities to investigate claims about the existence of biological programs in Ukraine.

>